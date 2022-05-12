Provincetown Voters OK Funding for Police Station, Cannery Wharf Projects

PROVINCETOWN – Voters in Provincetown approved additional funding measures related to the development of a new police station as well as the Cannery Wharf Park Development Project during their recent town election.

Debt exclusions approved by voters were required in order to pay for and progress these plans.

Voters also approved a motion to direct Provincetown officials to communicate with state officials, such as Governor Charlie Baker, to ensure that Holtec International withdraws any plans to dump radioactive wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay.

Multiple towns across the region have also issued their concerns related to that possibility, although Holtec has walked back the prospect of doing so.

The vote for Select Board in Provincetown headlined the slate of uncontested races, as Chair David Abramson and Vice Chair John Golden were both re-elected to three-year terms.

