Falmouth Latest Town to Confront Holtec on Pilgrim Wastewater

FALMOUTH – Falmouth is the latest town to add a question to their upcoming Town Election ballot urging state leaders to prevent Holtec International from considering any plans to discharge wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay.

Select board Chair Douglas Brown and other board members said numerous emails to the town were supportive of the question’s addition, which he read at their most recent meeting.

The non-binding advisory question asks town officials to urge Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and the state legislature to use all means available to ensure that Holtec withdraws any potential plans to discharge the wastewater into the Bay.

Falmouth joins other Cape communities including Mashpee and Harwich in urging the company to abandon any discharge plans.

Holtec representatives said that there are no plans to discharge wastewater into the bay anytime in 2022, though affirmed that the option had not been ruled out.

Recent updates from state’s Department of Environmental Protection officials have confirmed that the company has not submitted a request to perform such a plan.