Public Forum to Focus on Chatham Parking Situation

January 12, 2023

CHATHAM – Chatham residents are invited to a public meeting regarding parking in the downtown and municipal pier areas on January 19.

Paid parking in lots owned by the town, time limits for parking along Main Street and at the pier, and more topics will be discussed by community members along with the town’s Parking Solutions Working Group.

That team, featuring members of the town government along with downtown residents, was created last year to look into the possibilities of paid parking within Chatham.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Office Annex along George Ryder Road. Virtual participation will also be made available.

Residents may provide their thoughts on the matter through an online portal on the town’s website from January 17 through January 24.

