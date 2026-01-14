You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Public invited to immigration discussion in Falmouth

January 14, 2026

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is inviting the public to participate in a conversation about the impacts of immigration enforcement actions on the community, happening next week.

Attendees will hear personal accounts from individuals representing a variety of perspectives, including local business, schools, law enforcement, immigration legal defense, and impacted family members.

The event will include small group discussions, and light refreshments will be served.

This is taking place at the Falmouth Senior Center, 780 Main Street, Thursday January 22nd. The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 

“We recognize there are a variety of opinions about immigration policy. The purpose of this event is not to debate the policy but to raise awareness of how immigration enforcement is affecting our community and to talk about what we can do to support the individuals, families, community organizations, and businesses impacted by this issue,” said Robert Mascali, Chair of the Falmouth Select Board.

