Race Is On to Get Rental Assistance Out to Avert Evictions

July 6, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – With the federal eviction moratorium extended through July, the focus has turned to getting rental assistance out to millions of tenants.

Nearly $47 billion has been approved for rental assistance by Congress. But the money has been slow to reach tenants in many states, partly due to rules at the federal and state levels that have created a cumbersome and sometimes confusing application process.

States from California to Connecticut are struggling to get the money out.

Without the assistance, the concern is that millions could face eviction in the coming months.

By Michael Casey, Associated Press

