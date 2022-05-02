Racial Justice Group Donates Diverse Books to Monomoy Schools

NAUSET – A community group that supports racial justice provided an array of diverse books to kids in the Monomoy Regional School District.

The titles came from the MLK Action Team after their successful community book drive last year to raise the number of diverse books in the area.

Through partnering with local bookstores on the Cape, the drive resulted in over 490 new titles and $1600 to buy more books that represent an array of cultures, perspectives, and backgrounds.

The team made their first book donation to third grade classrooms in all Monomoy and Nauset elementary schools, with each third grade teacher receiving a collection of 11 books and also getting to select another 26 titles for their classes.

MLK Action Team members Angie Chilaka and Karen Boujoukos gave the books to the schools on April 27.

Click here to learn more about the MLK Action Team, an arm of the Nauset Interfaith Association.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter