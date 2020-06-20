You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Company Raises $3,700 for A Baby Center

June 20, 2020

MASHPEE – RCA Electric & Generators recently hosted a virtual diaper drive to benefit local families on Cape Cod.

RCA pledged to donate $100 for every generator sold last month to A Baby Center.  

“With the financial impacts that are emerging from COVID-19, there is a growing number of families that struggle to pay their bills and afford basic needs like diapers, it is a huge challenge,” said RCA owner Randy Agnew.

“They rely on local baby pantries like A Baby Center to help them meet their diaper needs. Any additional assistance we can provide to help a local family and the community is so important to us.”

RCA was able to raise a total of $3,700 for A Baby Center through the drive.

A Baby Center typically purchases diapers through the National Diaper Bank Network and holds drives where donations can be dropped off in person.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have moved their efforts to an online format.

For more information or to donate to A Baby Center, click here.

For more information on RCA, click here.

