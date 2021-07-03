Summer Recycling Campaign Launching for Cape Cod

CHATHAM – The “Take Care” campaign, put together by CARE for the Cape and Islands, the Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition, and the Massachusetts Beverage Association are encouraging communities to cut back on waste and litter.

A major advertising campaign that covers both digital and physical sources will be a big part of the project.

The campaign was launched at the beginning of July at Kate Gould Park in Chatham.

Several organizations have lent their support to the campaign, including the Center for Coastal Studies, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, the Massachusetts Food Association, the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, Chatham Recycles, and more.

Cutting back on litter has been a major focus of many throughout the Cape recently.

Earlier this week, a ban on the sale of nip alcohol bottles intended to cut back on the plastic waste and littler that the bottles can create went into effect in Mashpee.