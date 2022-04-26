Red Cross Working to Install Free Smoke Alarms

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross is partnering with fire departments statewide in order to install smoke alarms in homes for free.

Statistics from the Red Cross show that home fires represent most of the daily emergencies to which they respond. Between July 2020 and June 2021, they responded to over 700 house fires in Massachusetts.

Volunteers with the Red Cross will work with fire departments to install hundreds of smoke detectors in communities in need. They will also provide resources to residents advising them how to keep themselves and their families safe.

The Red Cross is asking anybody interested in this program to make an appointment ahead of time. Residents can do so by calling 1-800-564-1234 or by visiting their website.