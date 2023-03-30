Registration Open for Big 3 Fishing Tournament

HARWICH PORT – On July 7, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands will host their Big 3 Fishing Tournament in Harwich Port.

This will be the 10th anniversary of the event which combines fishing with mentoring in a large group setting.

“To sum up what it’s done for Big Brothers Big Sisters, over the past 10 years its raised over 3 million dollars for our agency, and that has resulted in creating more than 1100 new mentoring friendships in our region,” said JR Mell, Regional Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands.

The Big 3 Tournament was founded in 2014 in conjunction with BBBSCCI Leadership Council co-chairs, E.J and Terry Jaxtimer.

“I would encourage people if you are looking to get into it, this event has sold out for the past four years. Get those RSVPs in quickly. We’re really looking to celebrate 10 years and all the work that we’ve been able to accomplish for the kids on the Cape and Islands,” said Mell.

The organization has set a goal to partner with under-resourced families to provide their children with transformational, one-to-one professionally-supported relationships with caring adult mentors.

