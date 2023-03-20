Third Annual Little Big Fishing Tournament Announced

HYANNIS – The third annual Little Big Fishing Tournament will be held on Thursday, June 22 at Baxter’s Fish ‘N Chips, Hyannis.

The one-day fundraising tournament is held to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands.

BBBS has a goal to partner with under-resourced families to provide their children with transformational, one-to-one professionally-supported relationships with caring adult mentors.

The tournament is anticipating up to 35 fishing boats and more than 175 men, women and junior anglers to participate.

There will be an award ceremony, raffle prize drawings, live auction and food provided by Baxter’s Fish ‘N Chips at the end of the day.

The tournament is now accepting business sponsorships in the amounts of $1,000, $750, $500 and $250 as well as donated items for the captain’s buckets, live auction, and raffle prizes.

Businesses will be prominently displayed on the tournament banner on the day of the event and on the dedicated webpage.

Interested boat participants and sponsors can learn more about The Little Big Fishing Tournament by visiting their website.