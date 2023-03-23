Big Blue Conference to Highlight Coastal Economy

HYANNIS – Registration is open for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Big Blue Conference, a two-day event May 2 and 3 highlighting economic opportunities for the region’s water resources.

“It’s being promoted by the Blue Economy Foundation, which is attached to the Chamber of Commerce and it’s an opportunity for us to showcase that flagship economic development program of the chamber and to get people in the same room to talk about these important industries,” said Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki.

With tourism alone generating over $1.3 billion in spending and over 12,000 jobs, Niedzwiecki said the region’s future relies on maximizing its water and coast.

“The first day is going to focus on offshore wind opportunities, and the second day will really focus more on Marine Resources like oysters,” said Niedzwiecki.

“We’ve got our new secretary of Economic Development, Yvonne Hao, who’s going to close out the conference.”

A recent report highlighted the number of jobs the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project created in its initial development stages.

The report showed 199 workers employed, about double 2017 estimates of job creation and economic output.

There is no deadline to register, but Niedzwiecki said there is only enough space for 200 guests at the Mass Maritime Academy conference area.

More on the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and the Big Blue Conference, can be found on their website.