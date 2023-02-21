You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Offshore Wind Making Waves in Job Market

February 21, 2023

OAK BLUFFS – The Vineyard Wind 1 offshore energy project has created more jobs than it initially promised, according to a recent report from UMass Dartmouth and Springline Research Group to Massachusetts lawmakers. 

The annual report showed that the past few years of offshore development have seen 199 workers employed, about double 2017 estimates of job creation and economic output. 

Officials with the Avangrid-Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners joint venture said federal permitting issues delayed the project two years and doubled development time, which affected the number of jobs necessary to get through the phase. 

“We’re pleased to submit this first annual report and proud of the progress we’re making not only for our project, but for the growth of this new industry,” said Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus S. Moeller in a statement.

“For years, we’ve talked about the tremendous potential for positive job growth and economic impact that the offshore wind industry will have in Massachusetts. This report is proof that we are turning that potential into reality.”

The project is expected to begin delivering energy this year. 

