Rental Property Owners Saw Good Summer Turnout, Optimistic for Future

BREWSTER – Many rental home owners on the Cape and Islands reported a positive finish to the 2020 summer season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes remain high heading into next year.

WeNeedAVacation.com’s report recapping the season showed that following Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement of a phased reopening across Massachusetts in May, the Cape and Islands saw a heavy surge of rental activity.

Much of that had to do with regional residents looking for a simple and safe vacation destination.

While the beginning of the pandemic brought many questions about the future of rentals in the region, Chief Operating Officer Jim Reese explained that the Cape and Islands was able to rebound and even exceed original expectations.

“I think they bounced back, really, to a level that we haven’t seen in our 22-year history,” Reese said.

That desire to get away safely led to all rental weeks in the season being consistently filled.

Inventory levels did drop about 12% compared to last year, but Reese explained that could be attributed to some home owners looking to stay safe during the virus outbreak.

As owners prepare for the 2021 summer season, there are reasons to be optimistic.

More than 50% of attendees of WeNeedAVacation.com’s recent virtual homeowner meeting have already had guests book for next year, while others kicked their travel plans back to 2021 months ago.

“It just shows that the homeowners are providing a good experience for their guests and getting them to return,” Reese said.

Reese also expressed confidence that the fall season will see a steady stream of visitors renting homes.