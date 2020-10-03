You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Report: Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Has COVID-19

Report: Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Has COVID-19

October 3, 2020

FOXBOROUGH (AP)–ESPN is reporting that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

It was not immediately known when the team would be able to travel to Kansas City for the game, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The game has since been postponed, and could be played on either Monday or Tuesday, or later in the season. It has not yet been rescheduled officially

The team said players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with the player were tested this morning and all were negative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

