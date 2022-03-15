Reservations Open For White Shark Charters For Upcoming Summer Season

CHATHAM – As the 2022 white shark sighting season approaches, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is accepting reservations for its private white shark charters for the summer season.

The charters operate twice a day on a weather permitting basis from July 6 through October 16, with Conservancy naturalists guiding passengers to an up-close look at the white sharks.

During the two and a haff to three-hour excursion passengers will also have the option to participate in “citizen science” by aiding Conservancy workers in tasks such as adding shark sightings to the Sharktivity app and using a hydrophone to determine if a shark has been tagged.

“Our private white shark charters provide a once-in-a-lifetime maritime and educational adventure to witness these magnificent apex predators in their natural habitat,” said Cynthia Wigren, CEO and co-founder of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“The charters tend to book up far in advance, so it is highly recommended that reservations be made as soon as possible to ensure best selection of preferred dates and times,” she said.

Additionally, the Conservancy will also collaborate with Chatham Bars Inn Resort and Spa to offer one-hour receiver tours throughout the summer, with cruises embarking from Chatham Harbor to areas with grey seals where passengers will be able to bring up a shark receiver and look at data to see if a shark has recently been in the area.

The private white shark charters cost $2,500 for up to six passengers with a $200 non-refundable deposit due when the reservation is made, while the shorter receiver tours based out of Chatham cost $80 per person.

For more information, visit www.atlanticwhiteshark.org/white-shark-expeditions.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter