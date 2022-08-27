Residents Cautioned After Detection of State’s First West Nile Case

HYANNIS – Massachusetts recently announced the first human case of West Nile Virus of 2022.

A female resident in her 70s in Suffolk County was exposed to the virus.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the news on Thursday, August 25.

Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said the majority of West Nile cases happen in the months of August and September.

Cooke noted that hot and dry weather this summer has affected certain mosquito populations.

“The significant drought conditions that exist across the Commonwealth have kept the populations of the Culex mosquito species that are most likely to spread West Nile Virus relatively small,” she said.

Cooke added the news of 2022’s first case was a reminder for the public to protect themselves against West Nile Virus.

The state recommends taking several precautions to prevent getting ill from mosquito-borne illnesses.

The public can avoid bites by wearing insect repellant when outside and refraining from outdoor activities at the heightened bite times of dusk and dawn.

The state also suggests wearing long-sleeves and long pants as well as draining any standing water in yards.

Last year Massachusetts saw eleven human cases of West Nile Virus.

Most people who end up infected with the virus have no symptoms. However, those age 50+ are more likely to have severe disease if infected.

In July, mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus were discovered in Sandwich.

The state also said there have been no known cases of Eastern equine encephalitis or EEE in animals or humans this year.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter