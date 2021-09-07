ROAR Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery Returns Sunday

HYANNIS – The Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery (ROAR Ride) will return this weekend to help those struggling with substance abuse disorders.

The 40 mile ride starting at Falmouth High School and ending in Hyannis will begin staging at 9 am on Sunday, September 12, and will officially kick off at 11 am.

The ride supports addiction recovery transitional services, with funds raised from the ride benefiting recipients such as the Herren Project and Duffy Health Center of Hyannis.

“They take the money and they use it specifically for residents who are here for structured, halfway house, sober living, whichever they think would be the best for the person,” said Karen Herrand, co-founder of the ride alongside Jamie Pina.

The event will also provide breakfast and lunch—a component absent from last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year saw many changes in order to maintain public safety, but Pina said that a decline in turnout was not one of them.

“We increased riders from the year before. 135 to—last year—250 with 320 people out. We had a great turnout even during the pandemic, there were just a few things we couldn’t do,” said Pina.

Coffee and donuts will be provided by Honey Dew Donuts, with lunch courtesy of Seafood Sam’s and the Breakaway Grill Truck.

Those not riding in the event are also encouraged by organizers to line the route and cheer on motorists and raise awareness for opioid recovery services.

Wristbands for participating in the ride are available through Cape Cod Harley in Pocasset and Furballs Pet Grooming in Hyannis.

Wristbands will also be available the day of the event.