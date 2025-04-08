Sandwich Adding To Tree Coverage In Town Neck

SANDWICH – Sandwich is planning to add sixty trees to the Town Neck Beach area this month.

Funding was provided by the Cool Corridors grant from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The town says the neighborhood has felt the heat in past summers due to limited tree cover, and this will make the space cooler and greener.

Property owners interested in getting a tree were invited to apply to the Sandwich Tree Warden, which is overseeing the project.