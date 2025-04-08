You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Adding To Tree Coverage In Town Neck

April 8, 2025

Town Neck Beach in Sandwich.

SANDWICH – Sandwich is planning to add sixty trees to the Town Neck Beach area this month.

Funding was provided by the Cool Corridors grant from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. 

The town says the neighborhood has felt the heat in past summers due to limited tree cover, and this will make the space cooler and greener.

Property owners interested in getting a tree were invited to apply to the Sandwich Tree Warden, which is overseeing the project. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

