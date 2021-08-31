Sandwich Braces for Fall Semester Amid COVID

SANDWICH – Sandwich health officials are reporting more active cases of COVID-19 currently than at the same time last year, most of which in school-aged children.

“Currently, we’re actually tracking a summer camp in town,” said town Health Director David Mason, adding that the incident involves around 20 contacts so far from multiple towns.

“There’s a situation with a summer camp and we haven’t even started school yet.”

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recently declared that a mask mandate for public schools would be in effect until October 1, taking the decision on whether to require face coverings off the plate’s of local authorities as the fall semester looms.

“They’ll be evaluating it at that time, but they did speak to meeting a criteria of an 80 percent vaccination rate,” said Mason.

Mason said that the Sandwich school district has a vaccination rate amongst eligible students of just below 50 percent, though the town is offering vaccination clinics to help boost the number.

“Is 80 percent possible? Sure, it’s just dependent on people’s desire and where they stand in vaccinating,” said Mason.

With yearly flu season also approaching, Fire Chief John Burke said that the town is also working on plans to get its residents doses safely, likely using the drive-through clinics the town utilized last year.

Mason said that the flu season may coincide with booster shots for COVID-19, adding an extra layer of possible complexity, but the town will keep its residents updated as they develop plans in the coming days.