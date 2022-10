SANDWICH – Thousands of coronavirus testing kits are being made available to Sandwich residents.

Multiple locations across the town will be offering the 6,000 total kits. Those with expired tests are especially urged to pick up new kits.

Tests can be picked up during normal office hours at the Sandwich Health Department, the Sandwich Nursing office, the Sandwich Library, Town Hall, and the Council on Aging’s office.

