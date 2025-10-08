Sandwich offering youth biking program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Recreation Department is continuing a special program this month to introduce local young people to mountain biking.

This is held every Wednesday for riders of all skill levels, third-through-eighth grade. It started in September and goes until October 29th.

There’s a $50 fee for Sandwich residents and $60 for non-residents.

The program is part of an ongoing partnership with the recreation department and the Cape Cod chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association.

“For kids who are already into bike riding, or for those looking for a new outdoor activity, this program is perfect for both,” said Tricia MacDonald, Recreation Director for the Town of Sandwich. “Not only is it great exercise and a ton of fun, it’s a chance for riders to explore the wonders of Cape Cod that are right in our back yard.”

Sandwich received a $300,000 grant to expand its mountain bike trails last December.

To sign up for the youth mountain biking program, click here.