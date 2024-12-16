Grant Award To Expand Sandwich Mountain Bike Trails

SANDWICH – The Massachusetts Office of Outdoor Recreation (MOOR) has announced $300,000 in grants to expand the state’s mountain biking trails, with $3,929 awarded to improve Sandwich trails via the Cape Cod Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association and Spaulding Rehab.

The two organizations are teaming up to create five miles of adaptive and assisted-device-accessible cycling trails equipped with signage and kiosks.

Project backers hope the project will foster increased tourism and encourage cyclists of all levels to plan mountain biking vacations and excursions in Sandwich.

“Expanding our mountain biking trail system will create destinations that connect visitors to our rural communities and the mountains and forests that surround them,” sad MOOR Director Paul Jahnige.

“It is without a doubt,” he said, “that investing in accessible outdoor recreation is beneficial not only for our state’s regional economies but also for our state’s regional economies, but also for our health. Everyone deserves to enjoy the freedom and thrill of mountain biking and playing outside.”

The Destination Mountain Biking Development Grants are one of many MOOR programs investing in the state’s outdoor economy, which generated over $13 billion for the state’s economy in 2023.