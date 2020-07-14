Sandwich Officials Seek More School Reopening Guidance

SANDWICH – Sandwich school officials are pushing for further guidance from the state regarding back-to-school measures in the fall.

Before the school district can present plans to state officials, approval has to be gained at the local level.

The state will be outlining a large portion of the guidelines that towns must adhere to as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Superintendent Pamela Gould believes that more guidance on key aspects such as transportation and lunch schedules will be provided from the state level in the coming days.

In the meantime, she said that plans to develop an easily accessible online resource for families continue.

“They can just say, ‘OK, what is something I want to know and understand? What’s happening with my kid on the bus, or what’s happening with my kid at recess,'” Gould explained during a recent virtual meeting.

While the summer may have seemingly just started for students within the district, Gould and other officials stressed the urgency of the matter, as the scheduled first day is only about seven weeks away.

Gould asked officials to be flexible going forward to meet the time demands, but said that more information still needs to be brought forth before any proposals are made for September.

“We still don’t have information that we need to make these decisions,” Gould continued.

“That’s what’s frustrating to us, that’s the bigger piece of this.”

The intention, according to Gould, is to have students back in physical classrooms, but specific details regarding safety and practicality still need to be ironed out through state guidance.

Gould also explained the remote possibility of creating guidelines and plans alongside other school superintendents and unions across the Cape and Islands.