Sandwich Setting Up Drive Through Flu Clinic

SANDWICH-A drive through flu clinic is being planned in Sandwich for.

Residents aged 19 and older will be able to be vaccinated, which officials say is more important than ever due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The first clinic will be held on September 16 at the Henry T. Wing School.

“It’s much the same as a regular flu clinic,” Public Health Nurse Joanne Geake said during a recent meeting, “just a different place.”

This plan was originally developed in 2009 in the event of a pandemic, and is now being carried out in the middle of this health emergency. Doing work now to prevent a flu outbreak, the town explains, will help ensure that health resources are not overwhelmed during the winter months.

Appointments must be made ahead of time to attend the clinic. Operations will be done in blocks starting at 9 a.m. The town is not anticipating any major traffic changes to arise as a result, but Geake and other officials stressed punctuality since everything will be timed out so specifically.

“We ask that you come within the times you’re given–not before, and certainly not late–because we want to keep this clinic flowing,” Geake continued.

Cars will have to be put into park when shots are being administered, and the only animals permitted to be in the cars are those that provide important services.

Another clinic is slated to take place on October 7. For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.