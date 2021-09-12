Sandwich Village To Host Fifth Annual PorchFest

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Village PorchFest will return for its fifth year on Saturday, September 18 from one to four pm in Sandwich Village following a year held online.

The event, founded by singer-songwriter Kim Moberg, brings live music to residential porches, businesses and churches throughout a walking route along Main St.

“The annual Sandwich Arts Alliance Porchfest combines the best of music and community,” said Moberg.

“Visitors from near and far return each year to hear their favorite musicians, learn about new artists and soak in the unique beauty of Sandwich Village,” she said.

The outdoor event is free for all ages and is comprised of local artists performing various genres such as Americana, Folk, Jazz and Traditional Irish Music.

Free parking will be available throughout the village.

Attendees will be given maps outlining the PorchFest walking route and the locations of the various artists.

The first official Porchfest in the US was launched in Ithaca, New York in 2007. Porchfests are held throughout the US and Canada.

“Porchfest music festivals began as a means for neighbors and local community members to highlight their music on front porches,” said Moberg.

“Last year,” he added, “during the COVID lockdown, we were determined to continue with PorchFest by moving it from village porches to Zoom which resulted in people from all over the map streaming the event. This year musicians are eager to perform outside again.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter