Scientists Report Mixed Outlook for Right Whale Calving Season

HYANNIS – Scientists from the New England Aquarium report a mixed outlook for the endangered North Atlantic right whale population this calving season, with only 11 mother-calf pairs recorded in Cape Cod Bay—fewer than hoped for a species with only about 370 individuals remaining.

Researchers say the species is still experiencing an Unusual Mortality Event precipitated by increased injuries and deaths form human impacts, including fishing gear entanglements and collisions with boats.

Despite the low number, researchers are encouraged by the appearance of four first-time mothers, offering hope for the future of the species.

“With past calf counts ranging from 39 to zero, we never know how any calving season will unfold. While the calf count is relatively low this year, I am encouraged by four new mothers being added to the reproductive pool,” said Philip Hamilton, Senior Scientist in the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center in a statement.

First-time mothers this year are “Accordion” (Catalog #4150), “Check Mark” (Catalog #3705), “Caterpillar” (Catalog #3503), and unnamed right whale Catalog #4540.