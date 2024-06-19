You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Search For New Bourne Fire Station Site Continues

June 19, 2024

BOURNE – Bourne has put out another Request for Proposals seeking land for a new fire station.

The town says the parcel must be south of the Bourne Bridge. The deadline for submissions is June 28th.

The South Side Fire Station Building Committee rejected a proposal from Campbell’s Boat Yard on MacArthur Avenue in March. A second proposal to remove conservation protection from property on Shore Road was taken off the town meeting warrant in April.

It’s been over three years since the closure of the Pocasset fire station because of a structural defect. Bourne officials decided not to construct a new facility there because it sits in a flood zone. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

