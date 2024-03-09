No Replacement Found Yet For Shuttered Bourne Fire Station

BOURNE – The search continues for a new fire substation in Bourne.

The town’s South Side Fire Station Building Committee met on March 5th, rejecting a bid from the owners of Campbell’s Boat Yard on MacArthur Boulevard north of the Otis Rotary. It was the only bid that was submitted by a request-for-proposals deadline at the beginning of the month.

Wayne Sampson, the committee chair, said the property was farther south than where experts had recommended in the interest of a timely ambulance and fire response. It was also considered too expensive at $14.5 million dollars.

It’s been three years since the closure of the Pocasset station because of a structural defect. The building committee decided not to construct a new facility there because it sits in a flood zone. Bourne’s firefighting headquarters is located in Sagamore Beach, and the other two stations are in Monument Beach and Buzzards Bay.

The search for a new fourth station site will continue, but Sampson notes that land is scarce. The committee will meet again this upcoming Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Bourne Veterans Memorial Community Center.