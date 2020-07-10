Seaside Le Mans Race Cancelled for 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The 20th annual Seaside Le Mans race has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

After months of conversations between planners and partners involving what could be done, Race Director Kelsey Ellis said that the race simply cannot be properly held during these times.

“We’ve always touted that safety is our number one priority,” Ellis said.

“This year, unfortunately, that means racing will not be possible.”

The event was scheduled to be held at Mashpee Commons on September 12. Ellis said there was a general time frame of 60 days in advance of the race where officials looked to make a decision.

Ellis said that it’s “on to 2021.” She said race planners are not alone in feeling that, and that people across the Cape have done a great job in connecting like never before during the pandemic.

“We’re really looking forward to moving on, and a time where we can all get together again,” she continued.

“We hope to see everyone back on the track in 2021 and ready to start those engines again.”

Even with the cancellation of this year’s race, Seaside Le Mans will still aim to support the five beneficiaries selected for this year and to connect Cape Cod.

Throughout 2020 and into next year, race officials will work with Cape Kid Meals, the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, the Cape Cod Baseball League, Cape Cod Healthcare, and the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History to promote their missions.

Donations for the organizations are still open any and all proceeds will go to the work provided by the five beneficiaries. To learn how to donate, visit Seaside Le Mans’ website by clicking here.

Ellis thanked the supporters, sponsors, and vendors for the event. Over two decades, Seaside Le Mans has raised over $7 million for 50 local nonprofit organizations.