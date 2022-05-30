You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Seaside Towns Offer Free Beach Passes to Native Americans

May 30, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Seaside communities in New England are providing free beach access to Native Americans as the summer season kicks off.

Officials in Narragansett, Rhode Island, are offering free seasonal beach passes to anyone with a valid identification card from the Narragansett Indian tribe.

Truro is also extending a similar benefit to any Native American with proof of tribal affiliation. Eastham, another Massachusetts town on Cape Cod, extended beach rights to indigenous people in 2020.

Brian Weeden, the chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, says the “symbolic steps” recognize the importance of the ocean to tribal heritage.

By Philip Marcelo, Associated Press

