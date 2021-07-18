Chatham Select Board Tackles PFAS Problem

CHATHAM – Since PFAS chemicals were found in a well in Chatham, the town and Board of Selectmen have taken steps to ensure drinking water is safe for residents.

The affected drinking wells were shut down to be further examined by officials.

Only one well, well 5, was shown to be above the limit for the contaminants after further testing.

To make up for the missing water, a well that had been offline for several years was brought back online.

“Our drinking water is safe. What we’re dealing with here is to mitigate the problems or potential challenges that we’ll have with PFAS if we can figure it out, one way or another,” said Select Board Chair Peter Cocolis in a recent meeting.

Long-term, Cocolis suggested taking steps to find out the source of the PFAS to prevent future contamination.

Money was allotted for the town to put towards further PFAS testing.

A motion was approved by the board to hire a professional consultant to attempt to identify the sources of the PFAS using tactics such as groundwater modeling.