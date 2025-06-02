Select board worries new airport at Joint Base Cape Cod could hurt water supply

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board has voted to send a letter to the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency outlining concerns about a potential combined civilian and military airport at Joint Base Cape Cod.

In particular, the Falmouth board is worried about the environmental impact of the activity above the region’s sole source aquifer.

A similar argument was made against a proposed machine gun range at JBCC, which was put on hold by Governor Healey last September.

Falmouth officials and residents also cited air traffic safety and noise, traffic congestion and overall quality of life impact from the commercial-military airport.

The proposal was made public last year when the Barnstable Town Council asked MassDevelopment to conduct a feasibility study.

Joint Base Cape Cod has also been evaluated in recent years for potential affordable housing.