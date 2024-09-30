You are here: Home / NewsCenter / BREAKING: Governor Healey Blocks Joint Base Cape Cod Machine Gun Range

September 30, 2024

Maura Healey

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Board of Commissioners is applauding Governor Maura Healey’s administration for officially putting a stop to the proposed machine gun on Joint Base Cape Cod.

Healey’s office said today that the governor did not approve the signing of a contract for the development of a multipurpose machine gun range at JBCC because the funding has not been reauthorized, and the project was still undergoing review.

The administration remains committed to working to meet the long-term training needs of the National Guard.

The board of commissioners said they are strongly in favor of protecting Cape Cod’s primary drinking water supply, and since this was first proposed in 2020, have repeatedly called on Healey to halt the project. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

