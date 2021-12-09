Senate Rejects Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has narrowly approved a resolution to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up, which means the mandate would stand, though courts have put it on hold for now.

Still, the vote has given senators a chance to come out against a policy that they say has sparked fears back home from businesses and from unvaccinated constituents worried about losing their jobs should the rule go into effect.

By Kevin Freking, Associated Press