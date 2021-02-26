Progress Reported in Nursing Home Vaccine Rollout

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Senior Care Association has announced that their data shows positive steps in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and fatalities due to the virus have been made following the initial rollout of vaccine doses.

Massachusetts nursing home residents and staff members have received over 125,000 vaccination doses to this point.

Since last May, the association’s data shows that there has been a 94% reduction and an 87% reduction in daily infections and daily fatalities due to the virus, respectively.

In regards to the latter, a 7-day rolling average of 15 deaths per day due to the virus is currently being recorded by the association, as opposed to the 119 per day average seen in May of 2020.

The association’s data also noted that since the second spike of coronavirus cases back in the fall, those recovering from COVID-19 within senior care centers has climbed up to 80%.