Sewer Expansion Work in Centerville Continues Monday

CENTERVILLE – Work on the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project will continue on Monday, August 8.

Wequaquet Lane will be closed to through traffic between Strawberry Hill Road and Phinney’s Lane on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and businesses will still have access to that stretch.

Work in the area is scheduled to finish on September 1.

The construction will be part of Barnstable’s larger sewer expansion plan, which is being carried out over the course of 30 years.

Drivers are advised to proceed through the area with caution and to follow all signs posted along the roadways.