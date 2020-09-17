Sharktivity App Gets Upgrade

CHATHAM – An update to the Sharktivity app from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy features new alerts that will advise users in real time of when a tagged white shark appears at five Outer Cape locations.

Acoustic receivers have been deployed at Chatham’s North Beach, Nauset Beach in Orleans, Newcomb Hollow Beach and Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, and Truro’s Head of the Meadow Beach.

When a tagged shark is within 500 yards of a receiver, a notification will automatically be sent out.

The AWSC deployed the receivers alongside the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

