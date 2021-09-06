You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Shark Tourism Grows on Cape Cod, 3 Years After Attacks

Shark Tourism Grows on Cape Cod, 3 Years After Attacks

September 6, 2021

 

CHATHAM (AP) – Cape Cod is slowly embracing its shark reputation, three summers after the popular vacation destination saw its first great white shark attacks in generations.

A growing group of charter boat operators are offering shark tours in a region where whale and seal watching excursions have long been popular.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently renovated its Shark Center in Chatham. The nonprofit shark research group is also developing another waterfront outpost to offer its own shark tours and interactive exhibits of its studies of the local great white population.

Shark-themed merchandisers, meanwhile, are reporting brisk businesses despite the coronavirus pandemic.

By Philip Marcelo, Associated Press

