Snowy Owl Donating Care Packages to Essential Workers

BREWSTER – Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, a Brewster-based coffee roaster, has created a new donation program to provide care packages to local essential workers on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is designed to offer Snowy Owl customers an opportunity to support local essential workers.

Using Snowy Owl’s online platform, customers can select the facility of their choosing, complete a donor questionnaire, and check out through a secure online system.

The company will coordinate when packages can be delivered to the respective facility, and donors will receive an email when their donation has been delivered.

Donors can also opt in to be mentioned on Snowy Owl’s social media platforms when photos are posted.

Three types of care packages are available: “Just Coffee” which includes brewed coffee for 20 people, “Coffee and Snack Bars” which includes brewed coffee and an assortment of snack bars, and “Sweet Eats; and Coffee and Chequessett Chocolate” which includes brewed coffee and Truo-made chocolate bars by Chequessett Chocolate.

“Many of us are at home these days, wondering how we can help the people who have to get up every day and put themselves and their families at risk by simply going to work,” said Shayna Ferullo, co-owner of Snowy Owl.

“We wanted to offer those in our community and those afar, who have a connection to our community, a chance to brighten the days of a few of these workers on Cape Cod by sponsoring a care package of coffee and, in buying a care package of coffee, you are supporting our small business at a time when we had to close our doors.”

Since the announcement of the program earlier this month, over 85 care packages have been purchased, with deliveries being completed multiple times a week by Snowy Owl staff members.

The coffee roaster anticipates many more care packages to be purchased over the coming weeks and said they are humbled and grateful by the community’s overwhelming support and generosity.

Customers of Snowy Owl can sponsor a care package of coffee to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation in Hyannis, Fontaine Outpatient Center in Harwich, Brewster Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, Harwich Fire Department, Orleans Fire Department, Yarmouth Fire Department, Yarmouth Police Department, Broad Reach Healthcare in Chatham, Friends’ Marketplace in Orleans, Stoneman Medical Center in Sandwich, the Terraces in Orleans, Orleans Shaw’s, and Stop and Shop locations in Harwich and Orleans.

Donations for care packages can be purchased here.