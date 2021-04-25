Solar Companies Urge Residents to Consider Eco-Friendly Energy Options

HYANNIS – In the wake of Earth Day, the benefits of alternative forms of energy such as solar are being explored throughout the state.

The government has introduced several programs over the years to incentivize switching to forms of energy such as solar.

In some cases, those who own their own solar panels have made money by selling extra energy that they’ve harnessed back to electric companies.

The amount of solar panels a home needs to power itself and whether or not it is a good candidate for solar depend on factors such as size of the home, the pitch of the roof, shading of the area, and the direction that it is facing.

Over the past ten years, the solar industry has grown across the state, and Cape residents have been quick to convert to solar energy.

“We’re lucky to be in this state for solar, it’s one of the top states in the country for solar employment,” said the My Generation Energy President Andrew Wade in a recent Sunday Journal interview.

The full interview can be found here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter