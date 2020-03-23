Soup Bowls for Hunger Event Postponed

HARWICH – Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual Soup Bowls for Hunger fundraiser has been postponed.

It was originally scheduled for April 15.

Cape Cod Potters and the Family Pantry of Cape Cod plan on holding the event, which has helped families in need across the area for nearly 30 years, at a later date. The new date has not been chosen yet.

Tickets purchased in advance for the event will be valid on the make-up date. Refund requests can be made to Cape Cod Potters; their website can be accessed by clicking here.