South Yarmouth RMV Branch to Reopen on Monday

YARMOUTH – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has announced that its South Yarmouth branch office will be reopening on Monday.

Customers will now be able to make appointment-only reservations between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Service Center.

Applicants will be required to take their Learner’s Permit test online at home up to 60 days after completing their appointment in a Service Center.

Historically, customers have been required to remain at the Service Center to take the test on classroom computers.

Appointments may initially be restricted to teenagers turning 16 between March and June 2020 and who have had their permit test delayed.

The RMV has resumed public road tests, with preference for those who had their road test appointment in March, April, and May cancelled due to the pandemic.

Road tests for new applicants will not be available until customers who had road tests postponed have been given appointments.

Customers who had a road test rescheduled are being contacted directly by the RMV with a new appointment.

Due to the pandemic, the RMV is implementing new road test protocols, including the use of only specific state or driving school vehicles.

Vehicles will be cleaned after each test and only the customer and the testing official will be inside the vehicle during the test. Road test sponsors will be required to wait outside or in their vehicles.

According to the RMV, over 500,000 Massachusetts residents will need to renew a driver’s license this summer, and will not need a REAL ID — which requires an in-person visit to verify lawful presence — for at least another year due to the federal government’s delay of the compliance deadline to October 1, 2021.

The RMV is not currently accepting appointments for REAL ID renewal upgrades or amendments.

Customers who renew for a ‘standard’ Massachusetts driver’s license or ID card online between today and August 12, 2020, will be able to upgrade to a REAL ID if they need it in 2021 at no additional charge.

All RMV customers are encouraged to visit www.Mass.Gov/RMV to either begin their applications for a learner’s permit or SDR, renew their ‘standard’ license online, make an appointment to visit an open Service Center for other necessary in-person transactions, or complete one of over 40 other transactions available online, by mail, or by phone.