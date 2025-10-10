Southcoast Wind withdraws Falmouth connector petition

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALL RIVER – A local wind energy project is facing a new setback.

SouthCoast Wind has informed the Massachusetts Energy Facilities Siting Board that it will file a motion to withdraw petitions for the Falmouth Connector portion of the project in the current federal cycle.

The decision was based on several factors, including ongoing uncertainty at the federal level.

SouthCoast stated that it continues to view Falmouth as a potential connection point to the regional electric grid. The company said it will continue to engage with the Town of Falmouth as updates occur that impact the Town and community members.

SouthCoast is a planned 141 wind turbine farm south of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, but its development has been effectively halted by the Trump administration’s crackdown on the wind energy industry.

Original plans called for connection to the mainland in either Falmouth, Brayton Point, or Somerset.

Criticism came from the Town of Nantucket during the Biden administration of the federal government’s alleged failure to address Southcoast’s “adverse visual effects on the Nantucket Historic Landmark.”