Stanley Cup brought back to Cape Cod for third straight summer

HARWICH PORT – The National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup made another stop on Cape Cod this summer.

Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson knows the owners of The Port Restaurant in Harwich and took it there on August 27th. The trophy also visited the Wychmere Beach Club.

The Panthers repeated as Cup champions this year. After winning their first title in 2024, adviser to the general manager Paul Fenton, took it to Captain’s Golf Course in Brewster.

This is the third straight summer the Stanley Cup has come to Cape Cod. Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy brought the Cup to a Cape Cod beach in 2023 after winning with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Cup was also toured around Falmouth after the Bruins won their last championship in 2011.