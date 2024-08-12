Stanley Cup Returns To Cape Cod

BREWSTER – Cape Cod received a visit from the Stanley Cup this weekend.

The trophy given to the annual National Hockey League champions was brought to Captain’s Golf Course in Brewster by Paul Fenton. He is the adviser to the general manager for the Florida Panthers, who won their first Cup over the Edmonton Oilers in June.

Fenton, the son of a former police chief in Springfield, was allowed to spend one day with the trophy. It was brought to the golf course by a parade of Brewster fire and rescue vehicles. People posed for pictures afterwards.

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy brought the Cup to a Cape Cod beach last year after winning with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Cup was also toured around Falmouth after the Bruins won in 2011.