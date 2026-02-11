State AG pushing back on effort to halt development of offshore wind

BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has filed an amicus brief opposing the Trump Administration’s effort to halt development of the New England Wind 1 offshore wind project, which is expected to power more than 300,000 homes.

Supporting developer Avangrid Power, Campbell argued that completing the project is essential to meeting growing energy demand, especially during winter with rising heating bills.

She also added that offshore wind is expected to be a major component of the state’s net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 goals.

Campbell said delaying or reversing the project could also threaten the creation of thousands of jobs in the growing sector.

The brief challenges a motion by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to reconsider its approval of the project’s key construction and operations permit.

She urged the court to deny the federal government’s request and said the filing is part of broader efforts to defend offshore wind development, following similar legal actions supporting Vineyard Wind.