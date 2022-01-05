State Announces 2021 Ocean Management Plan

HYANNIS – The state has announced the final release of its 2021 Massachusetts Ocean Management Plan, which will outline standards for ocean-based development.

The plan must be reviewed at least every five years, and the most recent plan will supersede all previous iterations.

“The newly released 2021 Massachusetts Ocean Management Plan provides important updates to the Commonwealth’s framework for balancing ocean uses and resource protection,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“This update and amendment effort ensures the ocean plan continues to incorporate the best science and evolving policy perspectives for sound ocean resource management.”

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito also highlighted the importance of the ocean to the economy and way of life of Massachusetts.

The new plan contains revised maps of sensitive or unique resources and water-dependent uses, a current assessment of the status in ocean conditions and a science framework to ensure progress on key ocean management priorities over the next five years, said state officials.