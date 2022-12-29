State Awards $4.1M to Boost Abortion Care Access

HYANNIS – Cape Cod and Islands health organizations will benefit from $4.1 million in grants being made available to expand reproductive health, including abortion access.

State Representative for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Dylan Fernandes said the money shows support for those in other states seeking an abortion as well as the Cape’s own residents.

“This has been a desert for reproductive care, particularly abortion care, for many years now,” said Fernandes.

“Women have had to travel off-Cape and oftentimes out of state.”

Health Imperatives, one of the organizations that benefit from the funds, has locations on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Other awardees include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Boston Medical Center; Cambridge Health Alliance; HealthQ; Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts; Tides for Reproductive Freedom and its sub-grantees, Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts, Eastern Massachusetts Abortion Fund and the Jane Fund of Central Massachusetts; and Women’s Health Services.

The money comes following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion.

With the change, Fernandes said that many services will need state support.

“It’s a recognition that our care centers for abortion access are going to be seeing a lot more people, not just from Massachusetts,” said Fernandes.

The funds will also help cover costs associated with abortion care, including transportation, childcare payments, lodging and more.