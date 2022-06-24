You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

June 24, 2022

Photo courtesy of Jarek Tuszyński

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The ruling came more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was preparing to take this step.

Three of the court’s liberal justices wrote in a joint dissent that the decision would bring “sorrow” for the many millions of American women who will be losing a “fundamental constitutional protection.”

From The Associated Press

